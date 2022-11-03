The big Group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge finals meeting at Menangle last Saturday night produced plenty of highlights including a new track record by Queensland pacer Leap To Fame in taking out his $150,000 final.
The Bettors Delight colt won his prelude heat at Tamworth back in October, setting a new track and regional record in the process.
In winning the NSW Breeders Challenge Final for 3yo Colts & Geldings at Menangle, Leap To Fame set a new track record with a mile rate of 1.48.9.
He took two tenths of a second off the record set by Balraj and became the fastest three-year-old in this part of the world.
The race saw the fancied My Ultimate Ronnie (Cameron Hart) take the lead, as Grant Dixon made his move with Leap To Fame to race outside the leader.
Turning for home, the pair tried to outstay each other but Leap To Fame showed his champion qualities and wore his rival down to score a five-metre win, with Teddy Disco (Nathan Dawson) in third place - eight metres further away.
"I'm so proud of him. It's great that he can finish his season on such a high," said Dixon. "To his credit, he was the best horse on the night."
The NSW Breeders Challenge 2yo Colts & Geldings Final Group 1 ($150,000) went the way of the Brad Hewitt trained-and-driven Captain's Knoc, in a mile rate 1.52.9 for 1609 metres. Captain's Knoc was the $1.90 race favourite.
The Group 1 NSW Breeders Challenge 2 yo Fillies Final saw the Emma Stewart-trained and Mark Pitt-driven Major Delight secure a win in a mile rate of 1.50.3 for 1609 metres.
The NSW Breeders 3yo Fillies Final went the way of the Jack Trainor trained-and-driven Captn Me, who paid $34 for the win and produced a mile rate of 1.52.2 for 1609 metres.
Tamworth Paceway-based contenders at the Menangle meeting included Jemma Coney in the Mates4Harness Young Star Invitational.
In that race,18-year-old Canberra reinswoman Taylah Osmond took the title behind the Charlie Pollicina-trained Unfazed.
Osmond is currently sitting fifth on the HRNSW leading female driver ladder while Tamworth's own Coney is sitting third.
Coney had no luck in the Menangle race.
The JC Caffyn Plate Indigenous Invitational Drivers race was won by defending champion Mackayler Barnes, who looked impressive in securing back-to-back wins in the race behind the Jason Grimson-trained Ideal Escape.
It is the third time that the Bathurst reinswoman has secured a win in the very popular series.
Courtney Sutherland, Scotty-Jon Welsh and Rory Brown also flew the flag at the meeting for Tamworth Paceway-based drivers, but had no luck.
Tamworth drivers also had a presence in the mini trotters with Kane Glasby gaining a second behind Yaya's Hot Chief in the in the shetland division, while Rylee Kiddle finished third with Ruby's Gem in the ponies division. Great to see such a roll-up.
+++
The Richard Williams stables ventured north to Queensland, picking up some minor prizemoney - with Bella Bronski finishing second to Braeview Fella at Albion Park on Friday night. The horse was beaten by a head, before heading to Redcliffe on Tuesday afternoon and finishing third.
At Redcliffe on Sunday the Ashleigh McKinnon-trained Galvarino put in a tidy run to finish third.
