THROUGH some of the toughest years for business, Ella Bache Tamworth helped locals feel beautiful.
A long-term local mother-and-daughter duo as well as several other staff members were blown away when the Fitzroy Street salon topped the company's state-wide awards.
Ella Bache Tamworth owner Karina Davidson said the relationships built across the past six years have been the best part.
"Meeting all the clients, because you become friends with them," she told the Leader.
"We've got very lovely, loyal clients which have really helped us achieve winning that award."
"Working with the staff, we always have fun as well and that's really important."
Mrs Davidson has steered the locally-owned Tamworth salon through COVID-19, a move and renovation, and still managed to win NSW Salon of the Year at the 2022 Ella Bache awards ceremony.
"Being a regional town made it even more special," she said.
Three staff were by her side at the event, including daughter Ella Davidson.
"She's been here since she was 14 as our junior receptionist, and now she's just finished her diploma," Mrs Davidson said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
