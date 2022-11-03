Chris Vidler believes his value to a rugby league club extends beyond him making a mockery of defensive structures.
He would like to think that the life lessons he learned from his former coach, West Lions great Tony La-Chiusa, make him a rock that players can lean on during times of uncertainty in their lives
"When I was younger at Wests," Vidler said, "I didn't know too much about anything else outside of football, and I didn't care, really.
"So the way he [La-Chiusa] coached me and the things he done for me outside of football, I suppose he was a big influence on who I am as a person today."
Vidler was speaking at Bicentennial Park, after revealing that at age 36, and following a long and lauded first-grade career, he has retired ... again.
This time he said there would be no comeback, like in 2021 when he reversed his retirement following his Roosters' 2019 grand final loss to the Bears.
The tyre fitter was eight years old when he started playing rugby league. The game is imbedded in his DNA. He may have stopped playing, but he wants to stay involved in the game in a meaningful way.
"Whether it's on the field or off it, if they've [the players] got problems and they don't wanna talk to anyone about it, I'll be there for the boys," said Vidler, who recently played in the Koori Knockout and would like to work as a youth counsellor.
"I've got a lot to thank him for," he said of La-Chiusa. "And I hope to carry on that tradition - help the young blokes and be there for them at the end of the day.
"Obviously, the aim is for them blokes to become better players and better people outside of football, and just enjoy life."
For a large slice of last season, Chris Vidler was an ageless wonder for the Roosters; no Group 4 prop - perhaps no forward, full stop - was as destructive.
Mostly playing every second week due to work commitments, he was nevertheless at the pointy end of the Group 4 best and fairest race deep into the season.
"I felt that I was still the best forward running around in this Group, and probably running around in any other Group," he said
But then a pectoral tear was quickly followed by a hamstring tear in a final round win over Gunnedah. He said he was "pretty much just a number" in a minor semi-final loss to Moree.
"This time, definitely," he said of his retirement being permanent, adding:
I just think body wise, with work and that, I can't do it any more.
Vidler was a multiple premiership winner at West Tamworth, and also won a Group 21 premiership at Aberdeen.
"I suppose my career speaks for itself. Everyone knows the player I was, and I'm happy with what I've achieved. I've achieved everything in Group 4 and Group 21."
"I hope I put on a show for them, and they enjoyed it," he added, in reference to rugby league fans.
