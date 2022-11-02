Over 20 goats are the latest to be rescued, after they were plucked from flood waters by State Emergency Service responders.
A farmer in flooded Barham, near the Murray River, rang the SES to assist him in rescuing his goats who were sheltering from the floodwaters on trees, logs and small mounds, while the paddocks around them were flooded.
The SES sought the assistance from Fire and Rescue NSW, who deployed two rescue teams on boats to move the 23 goats to safe grounds.
In the 24 hours to Monday, November 1, the SES responded to 48 flood rescues, with requests for assistances totaling 759 across the state.
Read also:
Large areas of farmlands along the Murray River in the Riverina have been flooded for several days as levees along the river became swamped by floodwater.
Rescue teams are helping residents pump out floodwater back into the river.
FRNSW spokesman Adam Dewberry said teams are on the ground to help out alongside SES with rescue, re-supply of food, drinking water, and medicine, and assisting farmers to move livestock, particularly those cut off by rising floodwater.
In Walgett, Forbes, and Bourke, Mr Dewberry said teams are conducting a re-supply which included water, food, and medications as some residents became isolated.
In Bourke, FRNSW crews are dropping food and helping stranded residents to relocate since Monday.
On Monday, SES conducted the evacuation of residents and livestock in 400 properties in Cootamundra as the Muttama and Jindalee creeks became swollen with floodwater.
The SES said the western NSW catchment areas are likely to remain flooded for several months, until the end of the year, thus residents and travelers must plan their travels ahead.
Communities and drivers must watch out for fallen trees and powerlines, wet road conditions, and road closures brought by the damaging wind on Sunday.
The western towns of Condobolin, Warren, Bourke, Moree, Cootamundra, Gunnedah, Hay, and Moama were issued warnings on Monday.
Residents in the flood-impacted areas are also asked to understand the risk of flooding in their area and to never drive through floodwater.
Mr Dewberry said rescue and capability teams are stationed in Dubbo and Delroy and in the outer towns of Narromine, Trangie, Warren, Parkes, Peak Hill and Nyngan ready to assist the SES for callouts as these towns remain under watch and act alert.
Rains, wind, and thunderstorms brought in cold weather in the inland western region on Monday, the SES said.
Residents in affected towns are asked to call the NSW SES on 132 500 for assistance and in life-threatening situations to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.