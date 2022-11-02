The Northern Daily Leader
'Dangerous' flooding closes roads as Gunnedah residents await major flood peak

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated November 3 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:00am
Picture by Gareth Gardner, file

GUNNEDAH is in the midst of its fourth major flood in two months, with the Namoi River expected to peak this morning after residents were evacuated last night due to "dangerous" flooding.

