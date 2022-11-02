GUNNEDAH is in the midst of its fourth major flood in two months, with the Namoi River expected to peak this morning after residents were evacuated last night due to "dangerous" flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is expecting the Namoi to peak this morning at 8.40 metres, a similar height to last week's flood event. It's currently above 8.2 metres and rising.
An evacuation centre has been set up at the Gunnedah showground.
The Namoir River at Boggabri may exceed the minor flood level this morning, and could reach around 8.20 metres Thursday evening with minor flooding, according to the BOM.
Meanwhile, floodwaters have closed major roads across the region, cutting off access between Gunnedah and Tamworth.
The Oxley Highway is closed between Gunnedah and Carroll due to floodwaters, and the Kamilaroi Highway to Boggabri is also closed.
If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
