Tamworth freight transport owner John Carey says lack of affordable housing is a barrier to attracting workers to the regions

By Simon Chamberlain
November 3 2022 - 8:30am
Affordable housing a focus at local freight forum in city

Tamworth freight transport owner John Carey has reminded the state government of its pledge to provide more affordable housing in regional parts of the state as a means of attracting potential workers.

