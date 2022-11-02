Affordable housing a focus at local freight forum in city

Tamworth freight transport owner John Carey has reminded the state government of its pledge to provide more affordable housing in regional parts of the state as a means of attracting potential workers.
Mr Carey quizzed the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway and the Tamworth MP, Kevin Anderson, at a regional freight forum and listening tour to discuss issues facing regional transport and the roads infrastructure pipeline.
Mr Carey said he was part of a group of transport owners who oversee a large number of vehicles and the lack of affordable housing was a limiting factor to drawing people to Tamworth to work.
Mr Anderson said as the minister responsible for Crown Lands, the topic of affordable housing was a space his department had been working in with agencies like Land and Housing and partnering with organisations such as Homes North to overcome the dearth of affordable housing in the city.
"There's now a real focus from the Planning Minister Anthony Roberts," he said, "to look at social and affordable housing."
He said there was an appetite to unlock Crown Land for housing options.
"I know here in Tamworth, there are about four or five blocks at the moment that we are really focused on.
"We have to think outside the square; we've got to not only work in our business, but work on our business.
"Just like in the freight sector, we've got to do better in the housing sector.
"So affordable housing is a big focus coming forward. There's already money set aside for that. It's something that I'd like to see happen pretty quickly.
Mr Anderson said there was also work to be done with Aboriginal land councils.
"We can work locally and we do here with our local Aboriginal lands councils to unlock the local land that's got land claims on it."
Mr Anderson said medium-density housing was another option under consideration as it offered better land use options.
