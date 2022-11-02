A minister has opposed splitting the local health district, saying it would only cause further disruption to health service delivery in the region.
Minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor said separating the Hunter New England Local Health District will not resolve its most pressing issue - retaining workforce.
"My chief concern with any move to split the district now is the disruption this would cause," she said in her response to a petition of 15,000 signatures.
"When the immediate priority for the NSW government is to increase its regional health workforce at a time where global workforce shortages are affecting nearly every industry."
The petition tabled by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall calls on the government to reinstate the former New England Area Health Service.
It aims to address healthcare resources being diverted to areas with the highest number of people, which is Newcastle, and bring the focus to the New England.
The minister said within the current structure there is strong local oversight, decision making and regional focus at an executive level.
Maria Hitchcock, convener of the New England Visions 2030 Institute that initiated the petition, said if that's the case, why did so many people sign?
"We want to get back to a rural based system," she said.
"People are unhappy about the structure where a metropolitan-based hierarchy is making decisions for a rural-based constituency."
MP Adam Marshall said the response does not meet community expectations.
"The primary reason for splitting the health district has nothing to do with workforce issues," he said.
"It's about the senior executives who are making these decisions about how to allocate resources and expending billions of dollars."
Minister Bronnie Taylor said the district's board members should come from across the region.
A concerted effort is being made to fill upcoming vacant positions out of the northern regions to provide local expertise, the minister said in her response.
She said the interconnected district supports clinicians to work across disciplines and locations, and has improved patient care with outreach services enabling specialists to visit regional clinics.
Mr Marshall said the split would not stop patients from being transferred to specialists across the country.
"The administrative boundaries of the health district don't determine where people get referred to," he said.
The minister will be calling on the government to accelerate the Murrumbidgee model - as the state body has already identified the district for expansion.
Ms Hitchcock welcomes efforts being made into northern representation, but said it won't change the "ethos".
"I believe this culture emanates from Newcastle," she said.
The petition will be debated on the floor of parliament on November 17.
