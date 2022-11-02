Brighter days are ahead for the people of regional, remote and rural NSW, with a major mental health research institute being based in Armidale.
The Manna Institute has opened at the University of New England's SRI Hub on Faulkner Street and is a virtual research unit comprising seven regional universities providing real-time outcomes to local people.
Australia's first Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Mental Health, Ruth Vine, was among the guest speakers to help unveil the much-needed research unit.
UNE will lead the collaborative effort with Charles Sturt University, Central Queensland University, Federation University, Southern Cross University, the University of Southern Queensland and the University of Sunshine Coast.
The researchers will work with local health providers to improve services to people outside the bigger metro cities, with a $3.66m Commonwealth grant from the new Regional Research Collaboration program.
UNE Professor Myf Maple is the director of the Manna Institute and says the researchers are unique in their approach to mental health in regional NSW because they all live, play and work in the communities they are trying to improve.
"I think about all the places where they try and think about how regional Australians work," Prof. Maple said.
"But they might not 'really get it' because they can always just jump on a train and go to the other side of the city and hang out with their colleagues."
The focus areas for improvement in regional NSW include looking at the changes that environmental impacts such as droughts, bushfires, floods and the pandemic have had on communities.
Also, reducing the impact of mental ill-health in the workforce by looking at workforce needs, development, planning and the way in which services are provided.
And priority populations, which is about how to better support those more vulnerable people in the communities who might not have access to services or none that fit their needs.
"So, we're looking at the whole ecosystem of care and support and what gaps there are that we need to work with our industry partners on filling," Prof. Maple said.
The collaborative work between the Regional University Network RUN and community service providers is a more efficient way of working and is expected to vastly reduce the often noted 17-year period before research is put into practice.
Although there is no actual physical office, researchers will gather notes and meet regularly with local practitioners and among themselves and official organisations, sharing notes and updates on how to improve the way services are delivered to people in regional areas.
