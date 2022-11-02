The Guyra Super Spuds couldn't get on the field this year but things are already looking up for 2023.
In what was supposed to be the 100th year of rugby league in the town, the senior club failed to get off the ground through a lack of players numbers.
But fast forward to late October and already a number of people have put their hand up in an effort to get the Spuds running again.
The club recently held their Annual General Meeting and, despite a poor showing at their first attempt, there were more than 20 people who attended the second attempt.
A committee was formed but without a permanent president.
Grant Robertson has stepped in to act as president until someone else puts their hand up to fill that void.
"It was so disappointing to not have a team in what was supposed to be our biggest milestone year ever," Robertson said.
"It was devastating actually."
Kylie Sutton has taken on the secretary gig, Sarah Gwilym is treasurer, Heidi Wilson is the registrar, the senior vice-president is Jamie Youman, with Peter Presnell as the junior counterpart, while John Atkin, Billy Youman, Dylan Sutton, Bailey Wilson, Pat Ketley, Damien Sutton, Barry Grills, Gary Sole and Nadia West have all joined the committee.
"There was a real sense of the enthusiasm of the young players and a lot of commitment from members of the community who just want to provide them with a club to play for again," Robertson said.
We have a core group of young men and women aged between 18 and 23 and some great players coming out of under 16s who we desperately need to keep in Guyra and playing for the Spuds.
"They should make a strong under 18s side. We just need a few more senior players to step up and help all the young ones. In particular, we will need some forwards."
Robertson said they are looking for coaches and there has been some interest already with applications not closing until November 29.
"Hopefully this is the new beginning that builds a sustainable club for the future," he said.
"Guyra is a rugby league town and everyone wants the club to survive and be strong again, but it doesn't happen by magic.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
