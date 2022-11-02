TAMWORTH council is pushing forward with an application for its fair share of pothole repair funding.
Mayor Russell Webb said the council should receive a "reasonable" amount of money, which will be used to patch up the roads which have been left in a "bloody mess".
Council hopes to dip into the $50 million pot, which will be spread across more than 90 local council areas, to keep the road network stable.
"It's a very hard job for [council] staff out there," he said.
"They fix something up today and it's washed away tomorrow and then they are back to fix it up again."
Once the application is approved, Cr Webb said the money would be "chewed through".
"On a daily basis we're getting reports of roads being washed away and severely impacted," he said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway told the Leader Tamworth council should know how much of the funding they will receive by the end of November.
The pothole fund is a "short term" solution for regional roads, the Minister said.
"We're going to have a wet summer, this isn't going to stop anytime soon," he said.
"The best thing we can do is have the measures to keep our supply chains strong, to keep our roads open and our communities connected."
Mr Farraway said as the weather dries up, the focus of the state government will switch from filling potholes to rebuilding roads.
"We are making sure we build these roads back better, not just for today but for tomorrow," he said.
"I think that's exactly what the community want and what they want to hear."
