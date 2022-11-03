BARRY Hogno doesn't just see other people struggling to afford food, he struggles himself.
The Woolworths Shopping World assistant store manager said most people are struggling day to day with the rising cost of living and stagnating incomes.
The fresh food store's local community food drive aims to deliver a bit of relief to those experiencing hardship in the lead-up to Christmas.
Customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items like cereal, pasta, rice, instant noodles, canned fish or meat, spreads, baked beans and spaghetti, into a specially marked trolley.
Read also:
The initiative is more important than ever this year, Mr Hogno said.
"The way things are at the minute with floods and that everywhere, it even probably makes it more imperative that we get behind local communities," he said.
More than half a million households struggle to meet food needs, the 2022 FoodBank Hunger Report said.
The number of children affected has increased by 100,000 - 1.3 million children are going hungry.
Mr Hogno said families are still struggling with the effects of COVID on day to day life.
"We're coming out the back end of that and hopefully things will get a little bit better," he said.
Woolworths stores across New England and the North West are working closely with local food charities to provide a solution for hunger relief.
The initiative is accepting donations through local stores until November 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.