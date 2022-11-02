WHEN OBIECO managing director Anthony Steel completed his apprenticeship 30 years ago carpooling was the cheapest option and fuel was subsidised by just two-and-a-half cents per kilometre.
But the next generation of apprentices will now have access to a preloaded travel card to help ease the financial burden of completing their training.
Mr Steel said the $250 travel cards, funded by the state government, would attract more apprentices and benefit the whole country.
"We have to get that younger generation coming through," he said.
"They're up with the technology when they get here.
"We're fast moving with the technology in our work space so it's a huge advantage."
The prepaid debit cards can be used to pay for taxis, public transport, private coaches, fuel, Opal card top-ups and electric charging stations.
OBEICO mature aged apprentice Matthew Limber said with the cost of living on the rise the extra support would make a difference.
"It will be pretty helpful because there's always a few little things that go wrong," he said.
"It might only be a few $100 here and there sometimes so this will help quite a bit."
From February next year apprentices aged between 16 and 66 and living in regional locations will be able to access the travel cards.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said with wages low for apprentices he hoped this would offer some assistance.
"This is the way we're going to make sure we're backing in and supporting the trades that we need," he said.
"And the contribution these people will make into the future for this region."
From electricians to plumbers, and hairdressers and baristas, the travel cards will be available to all regional apprentices.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the announcement was "great" news for businesses in the North West.
"We know businesses are screaming out for employees," he said.
"What we're trying to do is come up with options and ideas to think outside the box about how do we help businesses get the workers they need."
The prepaid travel cards will be part of a two year trial.
Applications for university students will commence in April.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
