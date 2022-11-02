For Jermain Walford, the magnitude of the moment was reflected by his tears.
The Tamworthian was wearing the Dreamtime Touch uniform for the first time, at the Tamworth Touch Tournament at Gipps St on Saturday.
Dreamtime Touch formed a circle, and the 24-year-old player-coach told his teammates what the side meant to him - "how emotionally connected to it" he was.
The occasion left him feeling "very emotional", he said, adding that he shed a tear "because of all the hard work and dedication" he had expended making his "dream a reality".
He said the side "started with a thought, just to express our Indigenous heritage".
Dreamtime Touch were formed in 2020, but the pandemic delayed their launch.
"I've had these uniforms in my cupboard for about a year and a half," Walford said. "It feels so good wearing them."
This weekend in Dubbo, Dreamtime Touch will contest the National Indigenous Touch Knockout.
"I've played in every Indigenous Knockout played in Dubbo, and very lucky to do so," Walford said.
"And what I really wanna do is continue that tradition [with Dreamtime Touch] and go every year ... and create opportunity for the youth."
He continued: "We've got a very young side. It's just a mind-blowing and just a heartwarming tournament, because you're playing against the best of the best in Australia."
Dreamtime Touch, who finished second at the Tamworth Touch Tournament, refer to one another as "family".
"We just really wanna have that family connection and make a bond for many years to come," the former Northern Eagle said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
