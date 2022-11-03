Volunteers are being sought from the Narrabri area as part of a citizen-science project in aid of insect-eating bats.
Residents are being asked to scan the skies for the little bats in four key locations; Narrabri, Wellington, Western Sydney and Pillar Valley near Grafton.
The 'Bats in Backyards' project is being delivered by the NSW Government Saving our Species program in partnership with Western Sydney University and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
Volunteers are needed for the first phase of the project, which will help scientists to learn about how bats use different landscapes across NSW.
Saving our Species Senior Threatened Species Officer, Dr Joanna Haddock, said the Bats in Backyards pilot project is open to expressions of interest, with volunteers needed over summer from November 2022 to April 2023.
"Small, insect-eating bats are found everywhere in Australia and private land provides crucial habitat," Dr Haddock said.
"This may include connected remnants of native bushland, hollow-bearing trees, unpolluted waterways, paddock trees and green spaces in cities.
"Bats have been portrayed historically as villains, but they are in fact our friends, as voracious predators of insect pests - eating mosquitos, biting midges and crop pests by the billions.
"Bats in Backyards enables anyone to contribute to conservation by recording bat calls."
Participating citizen scientists will record bat calls for up to five days using a supplied bat detector, which picks up the high frequency echolocation calls from bats flying high overhead; bats we don't see or hear.
The recordings will be analysed and each property owner will receive a personalised report detailing each bat species detected and their preferred habitat and food
"I'd urge anyone in our target areas to consider being a batman, woman or person, you don't get to save Gotham City, but you could help save a species," Dr Haddock said.
To find out more and register your interest in the Bats in Backyards project visit https://savingourspecies.online/bats
