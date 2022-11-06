Longstanding shortages of women working with heavy machinery are being challenged with new apprentices like Tamworth's Morgan English making her mark.
At just 17, Morgan now helps service farming equipment, having secured a place at New Holland's Double R farming equipment dealership in Tamworth through a PCYC apprenticeship program.
According to Morgan, there's certainly a marked lack of women around her, but at the same time there's little reason women should be apprehensive about getting involved.
"It hasn't been too bad. Some parts are more difficult than others but apart from that it's been pretty cruisy," she said.
"It hasn't been too bad. Some parts are more difficult than others but apart from that it's been pretty cruisy."- Morgan English
However, when asked what advice she'd give for women who are considering getting into the industry, she said you just need to be a bit stoic
"Don't take what everyone says to heart and if you really want to stick with it, just stick with it," she said.
But in her own experience entering a workplace where she was a social minority as a woman, Morgan said she's actually not too bothered.
Read also:
"Personally, I actually prefer it a bit this way," she said.
"I think it'd be good for more women to be in the industry, but not everyone."
For Morgan, most of the challenges have been physical rather than social.
She said working with heavy machinery means she does need some support from time to time.
"Not being as strong as some of the guys ... just not being able to do certain jobs without help," she said
When asked whether it'd make a difference to her having more women around, Morgan said "I don't think it'd make any difference to be honest."
Having built upon her knowledge in the years to come she said she wants to move onto even bigger equipment, despite concerns she raised about strength.
"I'll probably stay in the ag industry for a while, but after that I was hoping to go to the mines and work on bigger machinery like the truck and excavators," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.