The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

The future of local Koala populations could literally depend on Max's nose

By Newsroom
November 5 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max and his human handlers from Canines for Wildlife will demonstrate their skills at the upcoming Black Gully Festival in Armidale. Picture supplied

Max will demonstrate how he detects Koalas at the Black Gully Music Festival at Moran Reserve behind NERAM on Saturday November 12, at 1.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.