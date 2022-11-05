Max will demonstrate how he detects Koalas at the Black Gully Music Festival at Moran Reserve behind NERAM on Saturday November 12, at 1.30pm.
"We are excited to have Max and his human team from Canines for Wildlife, come and demonstrate their koala detection works for the public to appreciate," said Des Andersen, Southern New England Landcare's Koala Conservation Officer.
"This is a rare opportunity to see Max in action as he scours the bush for Koala scats (poo) to establish the presence or absence of Koalas in a particular area," he said.
"Lynn Baker and Jack Nesbitt from Canines for Wildlife will show us about how Max works and people will get a chance to ask questions."
Southern New England Landcare's Koala Team have engaged Max in previous koala monitoring surveys across the Armidale Region.
The surveys provide essential data to help understand the size- and dynamics within local koala populations.
The SNEL Koala Team will have a stall at the Black Gully Festival, discussing local Koala conservation and providing fun activities for children including face painting and a guessing competition.
"There are several ways in which people can engage with the project such as Koala Habitat Conservation, Conservation through Community Action, Safety and Health of Koalas and Building Our Knowledge," Mr Andersen said.
"We are keen for people to come and talk with us and collect some information about the area of Koala conservation that interests them."
The Black Gully Festival will be held from 10am - 8pm on Saturday, November 12.
The event is free and activities will include: music and dance, kids art activities, Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre Keeping Place offering traditional sports, dance and Digeridoo workshops, makers market, food and coffee stalls, lifeline boutique, slow living tent, clothes swap, deep time spiral, food school, speaker's tent presented by University of New England's SMART Region Incubator, workshops, climate action haiku, seed balls, cool permaculture and fermentation.
For more information, visit the Southern New England Landcare website.
