Jada Taylor, one of rugby league's hottest properties, rubbed the sleep from her eyes.
She was at Bicentennial Park to speak to the Leader. It was midmorning. She apologised a number of times for being late, said she wasn't feeling well
Still, being home in Tamworth for an extended holiday was "almost too good", the rising NRLW star said, adding: "[You] almost get too relaxed."
She continued: "I've had to be chipped a couple of times to actually go for a run; not to forget that there's no real downtime any more if you wanna stay at the top of the game."
Taylor will be back in action for the Sydney Roosters when preseason training for the 2023 NSW Women's Premiership starts on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old will look to build on her breakthrough year in 2022, after starting the season as an unknown and finishing it garnering national media attention.
It was heady stuff that left the pocket-rocket No 1 desirous of a break. That occurred when the Eels upset the Roosters in the semi-finals, although Taylor did not feature in the clash.
"It's sort of a really weird feeling," she said of the loss to the Eels. "Because you're obviously heartbroken that your team just got knocked out of the competition.
"But there was just this little bit of excitement, like, 'I've got nothing now, I can go home.'"
Waiting for the prodigious talent at home was her family, including her mother, Sonia Clayton, and her father and brother, Luke and Trent.
Luke was at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford when his daughter made her NRLW debut in the final round in September. He held a sign that read: "Jada, your Dad is faster".
The previous day, he coached Dungowan to a grand final loss to North Tamworth. Trent was his No 1.
Last year, when Sydney was on lockdown, Taylor played league tag for the Dungowan Cowgirls, her junior club.
"Tamworth's home," the Sydney-based teen said, adding: "When I come back here, it's just a feeling. Yeah, you can't put it into words how much [it means to me]."
After starring for the Roosters' premiership-winning Tarsha Gale Cup under-19 side this year, Taylor scored a pyrotechnic 109m solo try playing for NSW in an under-19 State of Origin clash against Queensland at Leichhardt Oval. The video of the try has been viewed more than 15 million times.
At the Dally M Awards in September, the arresting display of elusiveness and speed was awarded the Peter Frilingos Headline Moment of the Year.
Taylor was also named in the NRLW's Young Gun team of the year at fullback. Unsurprisingly, she hoped to sign a new and improved NRLW contract for 2023.
"I'd love to stay at the Roosters. But in saying that, it's not the end of the world if I have to move."
She added: "I hope to stay at the Roosters because they're the club who really gave me the opportunity - and I'd love to give it back to them."
Taylor's newfound fame has been leveraged to promote the NRLW. She said she got to be "that young face" of the competition.
"We're more accessible to the young girls, because they think, 'That could be me in a few years,''' she said of her and the competition's other fresh-faced stars.
"It's been awesome," she said of her year. "And I've done my own signature so many times I can't even count it, which is great - and I love it."
Taylor trained with Australia's sevens squad ahead of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She had planned to juggle league and union for as long as she could.
"Probably at the moment I'm more keen on the league," she said. "It will be hard to balance them [both codes]. And, hopefully, I can do that.
"But at the moment I'm sort of all eyes on league. Hopefully, one day it's the World Cup. That would be nice."
