The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NRLW young gun Jada Taylor recharges batteries at home before mega 2023

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 2 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jada Taylor says she "can't put into words" what Tamworth means to her. Picture by Mark Bode

Jada Taylor, one of rugby league's hottest properties, rubbed the sleep from her eyes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.