The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Peel River in Tamworth peaked just below major flood level on Tuesday night as emergency services assess damage

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WATER RAGED down the Peel River and through Tamworth as floodwaters swept through town overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.