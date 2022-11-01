Drivers are being urged to exercise caution as flood waters inundate a number of Tamworth roads.
In an unusual sight, water has pooled on the city side of the levee along Peel Street near the viaduct at the bottom of O'Connell Street.
Long time locals say they have never seen it there before.
A MAJOR flood warning has been issued for Tamworth on Tuesday night as floodwaters rise across the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the major flooding at 9.45pm after rapid rises upstream of Tamworth.
The Bureau said rapid rises are being observed along the upstream tributaries, these combined flows may cause major flooding at Tamworth from early Wednesday morning.
The Peel River could hit 6.0m - the major flood threshold - at 1am on Wednesday.
The Riverside sporting fields have gone under, as well as many thoroughfares around town.
The Peel River continued to climb on Wednesday night, passing the predicted peak.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has a Watch and Act warning in place for Tamworth with further rises possible.
Based on predictions from the Bureau, the SES said the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Several roads across Tamworth remain closed and more roads could go under as storms lash the area on Tuesday night.
READ ALSO:
The Namoi River at Gunnedah is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 7.30m early Wednesday morning.
The Bureau said the river level may exceed the moderate flood level of 7.60m on Wednesday afternoon and may reach the major flood level of 7.90m overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Further rises are possible.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.