The Northern Daily Leader

Horse Racing: Point Counterpoint and Beckford claim fourth and tenth respectively in Little Dance

By Zac Lowe
November 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Point Counterpoint (seen here winning the Moree Cup in September) ran fourth in the Little Dance in Royal Randwick on Tuesday. Picture by Peter Hardin.

When Point Counterpoint first arrived at Stirling Osland's stables, he did not appear destined for a particularly bright future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.