This is a Live Show; there is no safety net here, it will be raw and brutally honest just like the world Gary inhabited. You will find out what being a real homicide cop is all about, the price that is paid and how it changes you. Rob will be probing the tough cases, ruthless criminals, controversies, and regrets. You will be taken on a journey from the crime scene to the interview room and discover that sometimes at the end of a case there is nothing left except darkness. But the audience will also discover that humanity, kindness and humour make this dark world a little brighter for all those involved. Ensuring nothing is left on stage, the audience will also get an opportunity to question Gary in a no holds barred Q & A Session.