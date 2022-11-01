The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Gary Jubelin, one of Australia's most celebrated homicide detectives, brings his LIVE show 'I Catch Killers' to Tamworth

By Theatre Talk
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Jubelin, one of Australia's most celebrated homicide detectives, brings his LIVE show 'I Catch Killers' to Tamworth's Capitol Theatre. Picture supoplied.

I CATCH KILLERS - LIVE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.