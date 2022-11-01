I CATCH KILLERS - LIVE
Coming to the Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday 12 November at 7pm, Gary Jubelin, one of Australia's most celebrated homicide detectives, brings his LIVE show 'I Catch Killers.'
Fans will have the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from Jubelin as he is interviewed by special guest host, actor and Silver Logie Award winner, Rob Carlton.
This is a Live Show; there is no safety net here, it will be raw and brutally honest just like the world Gary inhabited. You will find out what being a real homicide cop is all about, the price that is paid and how it changes you. Rob will be probing the tough cases, ruthless criminals, controversies, and regrets. You will be taken on a journey from the crime scene to the interview room and discover that sometimes at the end of a case there is nothing left except darkness. But the audience will also discover that humanity, kindness and humour make this dark world a little brighter for all those involved. Ensuring nothing is left on stage, the audience will also get an opportunity to question Gary in a no holds barred Q & A Session.
Gary Jubelin's I Catch Killer's LIVE is an up close and personal look into the world of the criminal mind and those tasked with bringing them to justice. It is a gripping and insightful tour and an absolute 'must-see!'
Tickets are on sale now.
THE AUSTRALIAN TENORS
The Australian Tenors are bringing their 'I Still Call Australia Home' tour to the Capitol Theatre on Friday 11 November at 7:00pm.
Five of the best tenor voices in Australia, The Australian Tenors will bring a sensational program with romance, excitement, warmth and humour to their performance. The concert encapsulates the spirit, the beauty and vocal demand of truly authentic tenor voice.
Proudly Australian, a performance from world-renowned The Australian Tenors is never complete without the ever-popular Waltzing Matilda, Australia My Country (Dorothy McKellar poem), I Am Australian as well as many other favourites. The audience will also be thrilled by the popular classic Operas which include Puccini - Nessun Dorma, Verdi's - Anvil Chorus and songs from hit music theatre productions Man of La Mancha, The Impossible Dream - West Side Story's, Somewhere and other Italian favourites.
Mark it in your diary and get your tickets now for this sensational night.
