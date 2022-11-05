Indigenous practitioners are hoping to burn a new path towards more independent cultural burning events.
Over NAIDOC Week, and more recently, Cultural Burn Program workshops have gone ahead across the region, but always under the strict supervision of the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
With the Cultural Burn Program report now finalised, program manager Kaliela Thornton said they want to see the burns done more independently.
"I think we need to remove that fear around our traditional owners and give room for us to be able to practice," she said.
"We did have that feeling during some of the workshops that the RFS were worried and being a bit trigger happy with the hose."
However, at the same time as wanting this independence, Ms Thorton said they want to build trust.
"Of course we can do the proper reporting to say there's going to be cultural burns, so there's a heads up to all of the organisations," she said.
"If we can build that trust beforehand, so that we don't have to feel like we're being governed."
She said if they can combine non-Indigenous authority and cultural expertise in Indigenous recruits, it could offer a way forward.
"My thoughts around it are we could have a group of young people coming up through the RFS who are given their own cultural unit," she said.
Positively for Ms Thornton, there already seems to have been strides made towards this goal with the establishment of a Cultural Fire Management Aboriginal Working Group.
Reflecting on the working group, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin recognised the role of cultural burning in "caring for Country, maintaining healthy, ecologically diverse and productive landscapes."
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said the burns have "potential to provide social, environmental and cultural benefits, and lead to longer-term bush fire fuel reduction to nurture communities and ecosystems."
Gomeroi Cultural Burn Network coordinator Joanne Stead, said finding the necessary trust is a big ask in an environment that places a premium on risk management.
"We live in this society that's dominated by insurance and managing risks," she said.
At the end of the day for Ms Stead it's mostly a confidence game.
"I think in terms of Aboriginal community aspirations they'd really like to get to a point in the future where there's enough confidence in the skills of the community," she said.
"So that we don't have to have lots of other standby organisations and they can get back to those traditional and cultural practices."
Cross cultural ecologist Michelle McKemey, who has been working to bridge the gap between Indigenous and western experts for years now, also sees potential to do burns a little differently.
She said there has already been a bit of a shift following major fires.
"The big bushfire of 2019 and 2020 did help to shine a lot of light on alternative ways of looking at fire and alternative ways of managing land to prevent bushfire risk," she said.
But by and large she said there's still a gulf between Indigenous and non-Indigneous understanding.
"Most of the Australian population views fire as a threat," she said.
"Whereas a lot of the aboriginal communities that I've worked with don't necessarily hold that point of view."
In order to bridge the gap, and see more independent cultural burns start to occur more frequently, she said the Indigenous community must continue with their mission of rediscovering lost knowledge.
"First and foremost it's about the Aboriginal community working amongst themselves to share that knowledge and practice," she said.
With this strengthened knowledge Ms McKemey said they could find a new way of working with the RFS.
"Maybe being given resources such as vehicles and fire management equipment. Then maybe at that point the RFS could come in," she said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
