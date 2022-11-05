A NEW mother being gifted essentials from people who weren't more interested in cuddling the baby, or having a cuppa made for them, sparked the idea behind The Nurtured Village hampers.
"They just said 'here's some stuff at your door that's going to help you through the next few weeks'," Kaitlyn Faulkner, the facilitator for the organisation in Gunnedah said.
The organisation grew rapidly after the initial idea and it became an official registered charity this year, with branches across the country.
It's why the first hamper of the year didn't get delivered to a deserving mother until October 27.
Until then, all activity had to be paused to keep from jeopardising the registration process, which took 12 to 18 months of "jumping through hoops".
The Nurtured Village exists to promote awareness of mental health, and reduce the statistics of maternal mental health disorders.
Each month a hamper is gifted to a local mum as a gesture of support, and to bring community together to support mothers and their families.
The mothers are nominated by her own community and selected at random to receive a tangible gift.
"The biggest thing is just reminding mums that even though motherhood can feel incredibly isolating and overwhelming and lonely," Ms Faulkner said.
"There is a village of other mums and parents and families that are here that they can lean on."
Ms Faulkner's personal favourite gift for a mum is a home cooked meal.
"Mum doesn't have to worry about stressing and feeding the kids," she said.
Ms Faulkner has had her own battles with feelings of isolation.
She initially struggled to make friends when she moved to Gunnedah six years ago.
"It's hard to know where to look to meet people," she said.
"I've seen a shift in the last two years. The community involvement has just blossomed hugely."
After two years of being kept apart due to COVID, Ms Faulkner has seen the community keen to get together again.
"I think we're all just craving that connection again, and to do something that makes you feel good," she said.
