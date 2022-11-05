The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

The Nurtured Village is a registered charity reducing statistics of maternal mental health disorders

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
November 5 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaitlyn Faulkner facilitates the Gunnedah branch of The Nurtured Village. Picture supplied

A NEW mother being gifted essentials from people who weren't more interested in cuddling the baby, or having a cuppa made for them, sparked the idea behind The Nurtured Village hampers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.