The Kootingal-Moonbi RLFC would not be where it is today if not for the input of volunteers.
From cooking food on game day to helping prepare the fields, man the ticket bench, and run water, those who give their time to the club out of the goodness of their hearts are integral to its success.
It was with that in mind that the Roosters recently decided to award Karen and Russell Coleman life membership.
Also read:
Having been involved with the club for many years, the Colemans have always done whatever the Roosters needed of them, while both of their sons also play for the club.
"I've been doing the cooking the last nine years," Russell told Group 4 media on Saturday.
Club president, Lad Jones, praised the pair for their unrelenting dedication to Kootingal over the many years they have been involved with the club.
"They have been outstanding for us and deserve their life memberships for all their work," Jones said.
Kootingal had a good year across three of their four senior grades in 2022, with semi-final berths in first and reserve grade, and a preliminary final spot in the league tag.
Jones will retain the presidency for another year after the club's AGM on Sunday, and despite losing first grade captain Ben Williams and prop Chris Vidler to retirement, expects 2023 to be another strong year for the Roosters.
"It's all looking pretty good," Jones said.
"We've only lost two or three to retirement and should have some strong teams."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.