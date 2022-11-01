The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby League: Russell and Karen Coleman awarded Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters Life Membership

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:22am, first published 1:00am
Karen and Russell Coleman have been dedicated servants of the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters for many years, and were recently awarded life membership by the club for their efforts. Picture by Group 4 media.

The Kootingal-Moonbi RLFC would not be where it is today if not for the input of volunteers.

