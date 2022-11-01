The flood peak in Nundle has dropped, with water making its way through Tamworth, SES said.
A caravan and a vehicle was lost in floodwaters at Swamp Creek in Nundle early on Tuesday. The owner escaped the rising waters unscathed, but the van was lost.
SES has recorded no further damage.
Nundle Road was closed at 6 am on Tuesday morning but reopened at 7:30am after the peak of the flood receded.
SES said Nundle Road is unlikely to close again, unless another 40 or 50 millimetres falls tonight.
"We may not see the river that we had this morning," SES NSW member Nick Bradford said.
The peak of the flood has passed through Nundle, but it is still raining, with another rain event possible.
SES expects the Peel River to stay up for quite a while.
Chaffey Dam increased by more than a metre overnight on Monday. A full Chaffey Dam sits at 525.2 metres, and it had climbed to 526.16 as of 8 am Tuesday. SES said that will continue to rise.
"That's a fairly substantial increase in that time," Mr Bradford said.
The water will then make its way through Tamworth, and the peak is expected within the next 24 hours.
The Nundle River peaks when rainfall of 100 millimetres falls. Hanging Rock had approximately 110 overnight on Monday, putting the river into a high flood.
Duncan's Creek is flooding, with Woolomin closed to traffic in both directions since 8 am, but water may recede.
"The water when it comes up, it does recede fairly quickly," Mr Bradford said.
"This is probably the biggest flood event we've had since '07."
Tamworth residents are urged to monitor the river. Mr Bradford expects a big river to come through until Wednesday.
It is possible that the lower Tamworth ovals that went underwater a couple of weeks ago could go under again, he said.
