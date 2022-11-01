The Tamworth Business Chamber Melbourne Cup Breakfast in style with entrants for Fashions in the Field braving the morning chill for a chance to win.
In the end honours went to George Powell and Caroline Lumley.
Pink seemed a staple for the morning's fashion bringing a bit of optimism to the scene despite dreary skies.
Later as the sun began to burst through the clouds some strong reds, white, lavender, and greens filled out the spectrum.
The dress only got more ornate as the day went on with some serious flair coming out in the choice of hats.
As always Akubras were a must for some.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
