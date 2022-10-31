Punching well above their weight, Tamworth businesses have claimed seven of the 13 available Business NSW awards.
Presenting the awards was senior director of regions for Business NSW, Paula Martin.
According to Ms Martin, the number of awards presented in Tamworth alone is proof of the strong diversity in the region's business community.
"We've got examples of excellence in horticulture, in marketing and communications, in dental care. You name it, it exists here in this region," she said.
Underlying the success was the savvy approach to growing business by various means under very challenging conditions Ms Martin said.
"We are not missing out on business excellence in trends in customer services and in the adoption of new technology," she said.
"But most of all, it's the ways these business are run. It's the way they look after their people, it's the way they have growth plans and how they've set them up for scaling of growth."
According to Ms Martin, housing, supply lines, and labour shortages have all forced local businesses to innovate.
One of the most impressive things Tamworth businesses have done under these conditions she said, was how many filled in the manufacturing gaps.
"We saw these businesses pivot their operations and search for local providers to be able to plug that gap," she said.
"Even better, they tried to manufacture themselves and tried to find different ways to develop these products and services standing on their own two feet."
Winning Outstanding Community Organisation for New England and North West NSW was the Tamworth Regional Landcare Nursery, with Jackie Didley-Biard accepting the award.
Ms Didley-Biard said their volunteers have really been putting in the hard yards, so it's great to see the recognition.
"There's so much that we're trying to achieve and we're working in so many spaces," she said.
Winner of Excellence in Microbusiness for New England and North West NSW was Walls Honey Co.
Walls Honey Co founders Caitlin and Justin Wall, said it's a huge achievement after just 18 months for the business.
READ ALSO
"To get recognition on this scale so early in our business lives, it just means so much to us," said Ms Wall.
For some, the awards were even more personal, with the award for Outsanding Employee coming right down to the individual.
Once again it was a Tamworth local, dental nurse Sharon Goff at Happy Smiles Dental Care who took out the award.
Accepting the award, Ms Goff reflected that it was "good to get the business name out there".
"I love what I do and I love who I work with. And I guess it's easy to do a good job when you're in that kind of environment," she said.
Other winners were C7even, Tamworth Regional Council, and the Tamworth Business Chamber.
C7even came away with a big haul of awards for Employer of Choice, Excellence in Small Business, and Business of the Year.
Tamworth Business Chamber won Outstanding Local Chamber and Tamworth Regional Council completed the sweep of awards winning Outstanding Local Council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.