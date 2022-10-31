The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth business have taken out seven Business NSW awards for the New England and North West Region

Mark Kriedemann
October 31 2022 - 7:00am
Stephanie Cameron, Jackie Didley-Biard, Adam Arndell, Courtney Renshaw, Russell Webb, Paula Martin, Justin and Caitlin Wall, and Sharon Goff. Picture by Peter Hardin

Punching well above their weight, Tamworth businesses have claimed seven of the 13 available Business NSW awards.

