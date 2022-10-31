The Northern Daily Leader
Award winners from NIAS' 30th Annual Academy Awards

Thirty years to the day that it officially opened its doors and began its mission to provide pathways and develop the potential of the region's athletes on and off the field, the Northern Inland Academy of Sport held its annual academy awards at Scully Park on Saturday.

