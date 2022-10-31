Thirty years to the day that it officially opened its doors and began its mission to provide pathways and develop the potential of the region's athletes on and off the field, the Northern Inland Academy of Sport held its annual academy awards at Scully Park on Saturday.
The gala presentation celebrated the accomplishments of the graduating athletes and recognised those who have excelled both on and off the field in the different programs over the last 12 months.
The athletes, and parents, also got to hear from four former athletes with Charlotte Raleigh (netball), Nathan Blacklock (rugby league), Julia Boland (lonestar) and Jack Davis (bmx) reflecting on their time in the academy and passing on some words of wisdom about what it takes to reach the levels they did/have.
It was a big day with the academy conducting its inaugural NIAS Talent Identification Day prior to the presentation ceremony. Afterwards their was an informal dinner and cake cutting back at Wests.
Athlete of the Year: Female - Sophie Parsons (Lonestar), Male - Lennox Neilson (hockey)
Scott Campbell Memorial Award for Volunteer of the Year - Nicky Lavender (netball manager) and Meg Gruber (NIAS FC under-12s manager)
Chairman's Award - Emma Gray (hockey
Life membership - Greg Doolan (hockey)
Communicator of the Year - Camilla Teague (netball)
Sarah Heagney Memorial Award - Tim Hardy (hockey)
Col Burt Memorial Award for Coach of the Year - Adam Ramage (football)
Tamworth City Toyota Basketball program
Girls: Most Improved - Georgie Williams, Most Dedicated - Sophie McMullen, Coaches Award - Emma Rumble, Athlete of the Year nomination - Miley Clarke
Boys: Most Improved - Patrick Roods, Most Dedicate - Zac Whalan, Coaches Award - Sam Peeters, Athlete of the Year nomination - Lucas Percy
Jack Newton Junior Golf program
Most Improved - Harley Tickle, Most Dedicated - Will Aitken, Coaches Award - Nixon Bird, Athlete of the Year nomination - Ryan McKinnon
Wests Entertainment Group Hockey program
Girls: Most Improved - Olivia Coombes, Most Dedicated - Kendra Fitzpatrick, Coaches Award - Ava Vaughan, Athlete of the Year nomination - Emma Gray
Boys: Most Improved - Liam Bower, Most Dedicated - Eddie Bates, Coaches Award - Cameron Le Surf, Athlete of the Year nomination - Lennox Neilson
Aus Cycling/Jet Black/Broken Spoke Mountain Biking program
Most Improved - Angus Hobson, Most Dedicated - Abbott White, Coaches Award - Rebecca Sams, Athlete of the Year nomination - Jock Barwick
Glen Innes Services Club Netball program
Most Improved - Bridie Russell, Most Dedicated - Tara Lavender, Coaches Award - Holly Sheedy, Athlete of the Year nomination - Charlotte Baker
UAA Rugby League program
Most Improved - Alfred Priestly, Most Dedicated - Jack Gilmore, Coaches Award - Christian Whalan, Athlete of the Year nomination - Diesel Hagan
Inland Technology Tennis program
Most Improved - Archie McCormack, Most Dedicated - Charo Brown, Coaches Award- Max Judd, Athlete of the Year nomination - Isabella Purvis
Wonder White Football program
Skill Acquisition Program
Under-9s: Most Improved - Jacob Anderson, Most Dedicated - Brayth Townsend, Coaches Award - Archie Brown
Under-11s: Most Improved - Chase Kelly, Most Dedicated James Wilkinson, Coaches Award - Zephaniah Munro
Under-12s: Most Improved - Elsie Bell, Most Dedicated - Peyton Sharp, Coaches Award- Aviah Muller
Junior Development League
Under-11s: Most Improved - Max Newell, Most Dedicated - Jaylen Hazlewood, Coaches Award - Ben van Aanholt
Under-12s: Most Improved - Mason Hill, Most Dedicated - Rockie Gruber, Coaches Award - Harry French
Northern League 1
Under-13s: Most Improved - Josh Roach, Most Dedicated - Alex Little and Malusi Macikama, Coaches Award - Will Vernon
Under-14s: Most Improved - Lily Owen, Most Dedicated - Jonathan Arandale, Coaches Award - Isaac Edgar
NIAS FC Athlete of the Year nominations - Violet Nicholson and Ronaldo Bigone
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.