It will be a quick change of pace for Rosie Ferguson.
Fresh from helping the University of Newcastle to a breakthrough Uni 7s tournament win on the weekend, the Pirates co-captain starts pre-season training with the Waratahs Super W side this week.
Ferguson is excited to get into that although is nursing "a few battle scars" from the weekend.
It was a milestone one for her and her UoN side in Canberra, with teen sensation Ella Carlisle scoring in golden-point extra-time to pip Bond 22-17 in the final and claim the honours.
READ ALSO:
Their best-ever tournament finish, it propelled them into equal third with West Australia overall, and continued their gradual improvement over the series. They were sixth in the opening round in Adelaide and then fourth on home soil.
They were undefeated in Canberra, beating the hosts Canberra (19-5), Adelaide (19-12) and Melbourne (17-10) and drawing 21-all with Bond on Saturday before accounting for Sydney (24-0) and West Australia (19-7) on Sunday.
Ferguson said the win was amazing to be part of.
"We had all touched on that we had slowly improved each tournament and we would have been stoked getting second or third this tournament so coming away with a win and beating Bond was such a high," she said.
It was the perfect way to top off her first involvement in the series, and what she reflected on as a great experience.
"I'm super stoked that I had the opportunity to play," she said.
"Being surrounded by a few older heads was such a nice change.
"Being a part of a country environment where everyone is young and you have to lead from the front all the time it can be hard to know where your game needs to improve.
"So coming into a team with a lot of older girls I think was great for me; to have that advice and leadership of what areas of my game needs improvement."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.