STUDENTS have shown their ability to bounce back after national testing results revealed COVID-19 learning disruptions did little to stunt their performance.
Principals across the region have spent the day analysing the latest NAPLAN results, following testing for Years 3,5,7 and 9 earlier this year.
Tintinhull Public School principal Andrew Rodgers said the results "proved" the resilience of the students.
"I'm really pleased with our NAPLAN results," he said.
"The students have bounced back extremely well."
Students were tested on reading, numeracy and writing.
Across Year 3 and 5, the school achieved results in the top two 'bands' for both reading and numeracy, coming in above the state average.
With just eight students in Year 5 and 15 in Year 3, Mr Rodgers said NAPLAN was extremely helpful for small schools.
"Sometimes you look at a child and you think they're really struggling," he said.
"But when you look at their results across a much larger catchment, like the whole state, you realise they're operating where they need to be.
"Sometimes you lose focus of that in a small cohort."
The latest data reveals significant improvements were made in primary school reading and spelling across the state.
NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said this could be attributed to the focus on phonics to improve literacy skills.
"NSW students are among Australia's best spellers, ranking first or equal first out of all jurisdictions for all year levels," she said.
Mr Rodgers said the positive results associated with phonics was evident in his own school's data.
"In Year 5 our spelling was down, but our current Year 3's were very good," he said.
"This is because they started doing the phonics program in kinder; they were the first group to do the program."
The results have helped the school identify focus areas for next year, which will include writing and spelling.
During the examination period in May, Calrossy Anglican School principal David Smith told the Leader the testing was not the "be all and end all".
"It certainly highlights kids with needs, but with good teaching and learning we already know those needs," Mr Smith said.
"NAPLAN confirms what we already know, rather than illustrates that."
Mr Rodgers said the results were helpful and he saw "no harm" in doing the test but everything should be taken with a grain of salt.
"You've got to remember it's a one-off test, which isn't a real reflection on that child's ability," he said.
The test is treated like just "another day at school" to help reduce anxiety among students.
"We don't do any practice, we never have, it's just something we have to do," Mr Rodgers said.
From next year NAPLAN testing will be brought forward to Term 1.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
