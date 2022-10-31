The Northern Daily Leader
Kiora, Kia Ora Lane, Tamworth is up for auction

Updated October 31 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:28am
Property of the week | Kiora, Kia Ora Lane, Tamworth

Rural homestead on six lush paddocks | "Kiora", Kia Ora Lane, Tamworth
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 4-car garage
  • AGENCY: Ray White Rural and Livestock Tamworth
  • AGENT: Riley Gibson
  • CONTACT: 0417 441 688
  • AUCTION: Thursday, Nov 24 at 6pm, Tamworth Town Hall
  • INSPECT: By appointment

THIS homestead offers multiple living options with the main part of the home featuring three large bedrooms, main with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe, separate lounge and dining area, woodfire and new reverse-cycle ducted air-conditioning.

