Rural homestead on six lush paddocks | "Kiora", Kia Ora Lane, Tamworth

The land at Kiora is useable and provides a wide range of options for the incoming owner. Currently supporting a body of native and natural grasses, the land is gently sloping and fenced into six main paddocks (five smaller paddocks and one larger one). Approximately 80 per cent arable and would be well suited to permanent pastures or forage crops. Properties in the area range from well developed horse properties, to dryland farming-grazing and irrigation.