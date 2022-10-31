Rural homestead on six lush paddocks | "Kiora", Kia Ora Lane, Tamworth

THIS homestead offers multiple living options with the main part of the home featuring three large bedrooms, main with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe, separate lounge and dining area, woodfire and new reverse-cycle ducted air-conditioning.
Connected to the main home via a breezeway-carport, is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom fully self-contained apartment-granny flat complete with the same modern touches as the home. Perfect for teenagers, extended family or visitors. With a complete wraparound verandah, you can enjoy exceptional views across the property and the Goonoo Goonoo Creek valley.
The homestead, together with the improvements and location make this a rare asset in the tightly held Timbumburi area while being only minutes to town.
The property is fenced into six main paddocks (five smaller, one larger) with timber laneways, it features an American barn style stable complex with five stables, concrete floor, power and water, five-bay machinery shed, secure water supply by bore with electric submersible pump, four dams and extensive water storage. In addition to the infrastructure, Kiora has some exceptional views over the Goonoo Goonoo Creek valley and towards the city lights of Tamworth.
The land at Kiora is useable and provides a wide range of options for the incoming owner. Currently supporting a body of native and natural grasses, the land is gently sloping and fenced into six main paddocks (five smaller paddocks and one larger one). Approximately 80 per cent arable and would be well suited to permanent pastures or forage crops. Properties in the area range from well developed horse properties, to dryland farming-grazing and irrigation.
Located in one of the most desirable rural locations in Tamworth, the favoured Timbumburi area, Kiora is just 14 kilometres from Tamworth CBD. Tamworth is renowned for its quality of life, country town feel with city convenience and for being the performance horse capital of the country. The AELEC is only a short drive from the front gate and Kiora has been perfectly set up for the equine enthusiast.
The list of potential uses on Kiora are endless, from the perfect lifestyle property for local professionals, a top shelf equine breeding, training or spelling operation or a base for those frequenting the AELEC.
