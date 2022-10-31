STUDENTS have arrived to their final HSC exam in style after flood water surrounded their homes.
Two students from Moree Secondary College were at risk of missing their HSC Hospitality exam on Thursday, before emergency service crews came to the rescue.
One student was isolated in Croppa Creek, an hour by road from the school and the other was from West Moree.
A student from Mungindi was also picked up.
Executive principal Jennifer Bird said air was the only way to get the students to the exam hall.
"Their properties were on higher ground, but they had no road access to the school," she said.
"Most roads now are accessible."
State Emergency Service (SES) and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews airlifted the students to their exam in an RFS chopper.
SES spokesperson David Rankine said it was the sixth school transportation operation during the past month in the state's north west.
"It's a pretty important time for HSC students at the moment," he said
"We told the people in the Moree community if there were students sitting the HSC and stranded by flood water we would be able to provide transport."
Crews were met with posters made by the students thanking the SES for their efforts and describing them as 'heroes'.
But Mr Rankine said with the SES not having any helicopters of their own, the mission would not have been possible without help from the RFS and contracted pilots.
"We have a great working relationship with all of our emergency service partners," he said.
"This was a particular opportunity for us to work closely with our helicopter team to get these kids to school."
On Monday, a group of Moree students were unable to get to their exams.
The school applied for a 'group misadventure' exemption.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
