The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Will koalas become extinct in NSW? Their fate hangs on next NSW election, said Catherine Cusack after NSW Koala Conference, as the Coalition, Labor and Greens have their say

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 31 2022 - 2:57am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A simple answer to the extinction threat is a "ban on logging trees in which koalas live". Picture supplied

Koalas will go extinct in NSW by 2050 unless the major parties take effective action at the next election, former parliamentary secretary for the Hunter Catherine Cusack says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.