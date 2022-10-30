SAFETY regulators have been called in to examine the cause of a helicopter crash near Tamworth after the pilot left hospital.
The male pilot, who is aged in his 30s, was released from Tamworth hospital on the weekend after his miraculous escape from Friday afternoon's crash at Gowrie.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) - the official investigator of aircraft incidents - has been notified of the crash and will examine the moments leading up to it.
Oxley detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident, but now the investigation will be taken over by the ATSB.
It's understood photos of the "mangled mess", witness statements, as well as information from the scene have been forwarded to safety investigators at the ATSB.
The chopper was destroyed in the crash.
The man was piloting the helicopter and spraying fungicide on a wheat paddock when the chopper came crashing down into a paddock on a property off the New England Highway at Gowrie.
He managed to climb out of the "mangled mess" and had to walk almost 1km to get to a nearby farm house where the alarm was raised.
Emergency services including ambulance, police and fire crews rushed to the scene, near the intersection of Garoo Road, about 12.45pm on Friday.
A farmer with a ute helped emergency services get to and from the wreckage. The pilot suffered injuries to his arms and legs, paramedics said.
Witnesses at the scene said the chopper was "a mangled mess".
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene to collect the pilot who was then flown to Tamworth hospital.
"The pilot of the helicopter has been extremely lucky to walk away from this crash. The helicopter had flipped, landing upside down in a paddock," NSW Ambulance Inspector Brian Lakin said.
"We understand the pilot walked for around 1km to a nearby farm house, where paramedics were called.
"We treated him for cuts and bruises to his arms and legs before he was airlifted to hospital for further treatment."
The operation was hampered by the wet and boggy ground. Rural Fire Service (RFS) Inspector Mick Murphy said "it was just a small rotary wing helicopter doing spray work".
"It's a bit serious when you can't get to the site because it's too boggy," he told the Leader.
"Ambulance crews had to use light four-wheel-drives to get out and back."
