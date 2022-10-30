TWO cars have been extensively damaged in a crash in the Tamworth CBD.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision at the intersection of Brisbane Street and Marius Street on Saturday afternoon.
A Mazda sedan collided with an oncoming Ford Coupe at the traffic lights about 4pm.
The impact of the crash saw all the airbags in the Mazda - which was being driven by a green P-plater - deployed.
Ambulance paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW and police were deployed to the scene, with fire crews mopping up a small oil spill on the roadway, as well as the debris.
READ ALSO:
It's understood no one was seriously injured in the crash.
Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
Police are investigating if one of the cars tried to turn right into the path of the oncoming other, but a police spokesperson said the cause of the crash is being investigated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.