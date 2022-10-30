Sophie Parsons and Lennox Neilson added another accolade to a list that includes representing their state when the Northern Inland Academy of Sport held its 30th annual Academy Awards on Saturday afternoon.
The duo were recongised as the Female (Parsons) and Male (Neilson) Athlete of the Year after an impressive 12 months in their chosen sport.
Cricketing gun Parson's list of achievements included selection in the ACT/NSW Country under-16s side and Combined High Schools (CHS) 2nds, the latter despite only being in Year 9.
Neilson excelled on the hockey pitch and was part of the NSW under-16s team that won gold at the School Sport Australia Championships in Hobart.
The Armidale local was honoured to be named the male Athlete of the Year, the award a nice way to cap off his first year involved with the academy.
It has been "really great" to be a part of, the 16-year-old said.
Reflecting on his year, Tasmania was pretty hard to go past as a highlight, "especially when we were undefeated", he added.
"After all the hard work coming away with the gold medal was really great," he said.
It was great too to experience that level of hockey and everything that goes with playing at a national championship.
Not that it was the centre mid-fielder's first time wearing the NSW blue. In early 2020 he played for the under-13s Lions at the indoor nationals.
He would love to one day turn the blue into the green and gold, and spoke of his ambition to hopefully make the futures squad for 2024.
He doesn't have to look far for inspiration in his hockey endeavours with older sister Lily a NSW rep and presently starring for Bucknell University over in the US.
It's something Lennox said he would like to do one day.
Another inspiration is fellow Armidale player Nathan Czinner, who is currently in Malaysia with the Australian under-21s.
"I've been watching Nathan since I was about 10-years-old, and playing against him," he said.
"Watching him now over playing in the Junior World Cup is really great to watch."
"A bit more hard work and hopefully in the next three or four years I'll be out there."
In the immediate, his focus is the under-18 indoor state championships which are coming up in early December.
Parsons emerged as one of the region's most exciting prospects when she made the NSW PSSA side, and the 14-year-old's star has continued to rise ever since.
"I was not expecting it (the award) at all, but it's a very big achievement for me this early," she told MC Mike Rabbitt.
She was part of the Lonestar program. Travelling down from Uralla to Sydney every weekend to play with Northern Districts, she said it has been a big help.
Her second season playing down there, she plays under-18s (Brewer Shield) in the morning and then second grade in the afternoon.
The presentation ceremony, which was held at the Scully Park grandstand, took place 30 years to the day that the academy officially began operations.
In other awards Emma Gray (hockey) received the Chairman's Award, Tim Hardy (hockey) the Sarah Heagney Memorial Award, Adam Ramage (football) the Col Burt Memorial Award for Coach of the Year and Nicky Lavender (netball) and Meg Gruber (football) the Scott Campbell Memorial Award for Volunteer of the Year.
Camilla Teague (netball) was meanwhile adjudged the Communicator of the Year and Greg Doolan was awarded life membership.
The most improved, most dedicated and coaches awards in each of the sports were also presented.
