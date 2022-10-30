The Northern Daily Leader
Sophie Parsons and Lennox Neilson crowned NIAS Athlete of the Year at Academy Awards

By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 30 2022 - 9:54am, first published 7:00am
Sophie Parsons and Lennox Neilson added another accolade to a list that includes representing their state when the Northern Inland Academy of Sport held its 30th annual Academy Awards on Saturday afternoon.

