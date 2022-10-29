It was a moment Jock Campbell will remember for the rest of his life.
At Murrayfield in the early hours of Sunday morning the Inverell product realised his boyhood dream, making his debut for the Wallabies in their thrilling 16-15 win over Scotland.
The 27-year-old became Wallaby number 959 and Inverell's second Australian test representative after Peter Lucas (1982) when he was thrown into the game in the second half.
Coming on in the 66th minute at fullback for Tom Banks, Stan Sport commentator Andrew Swain joked at the irony of "a man by the name of Jock Campbell" making his debut in Wallaby gold "at the beating heart of Scottish rugby".
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie had indicated prior to the game the Reds fullback would see some game time, wanting to see if he is up to the physical rigours of Test rugby.
Unfortunately he didn't really get any opportunities to put forward his case with the ball not finding its way to him in the time he was on the field. Even defensively he wasn't called on.
But that didn't take anything away from what a special occasion it was.
Campbell was able to share it with his family, with his parents Stewart and Louise flying over to be there and sharing in the celebrations in the sheds afterwards.
It was a very near thing to his debut ending in a loss rather than a win, with Scotland having a penalty kick to win the game with less than a minute remaining.
But Blair Kinghorn hooked it to the left of the posts.
Nic White then showed his experience to pierce the Scots with the restart and find the touchline on the bounce and see the Wallabies regain the Hopetoun Cup.
