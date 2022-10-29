Here Sir's defence of their Tamworth Touch Tournament title was three years in making.
At Gipps St on Saturday, Here Sir beat Dreamtime Touch 5-0 in the final.
The victory followed their triumph in the inaugural Tamworth Touch Tournament, with the pandemic preventing the event from being staged the past two years.
Tamworth Touch Association president Stacy Smith hailed the tournament as a sign of the sport's healthy state in Tamworth.
Seven teams participated in this year's tournament - up from five in 2019.
"Hopefully we can keep building in the future," Smith said.
She added: "We [the TAA] just participated in the country championships, taking two senior rep sides away for the first time in a long time.
"And our local comp is really going well. We have really strong A-grade teams playing each week.
"So that's helped select those senior rep teams."
On Saturday, Forsyths beat Euraba 5-3 in the final between the third- and fourth-placed teams.
Shae Partridge and Sam Casson were named the female and male players of the final.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
