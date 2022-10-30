It was none from three for the region's hockey talents in their Hockey One and Junior World Cup endeavours on the weekend, with penalty shoot-outs denying both Matt Willis and Nathan Czinner.
Czinner's Australian under-21s were beaten by India in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia in a tense penalty shoot-out. After scores had been locked at 1-all, India prevailed 5-4 in the shoot-out to win the gold
Willis' Perth Thundersticks were meanwhile pipped by the Tassie Tigers 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
There were a remarkable 20 attempts in total with the shoot-out going to sudden death after the first round finished at 4-all.
The loss was the Thundersticks' second in-a-row but they still sit in second spot (on goal difference), behind the Brisbane Blaze and ahead of Ehren Hazell's NSW Pride, who suffered their first-ever loss in the competition when falling to the Blaze 5-1 at Homebush on Friday night.
In a high quality encounter, a first half hat-trick from Cale Cramer and a late double from Joel Rintala ended the Pride's winning streak at 11 matches.
After a frenetic opening, the Blaze sent an early warning shot as Tim Howard cannoned a venomous ball into the circle that took a deflection, Jake Whetton almost getting a stick to it to guide it in.
A reflex effort on the reverse from returning Kookaburras midfielder Daniel Beale then stung the pads of Pride goalkeeper Ash Thomas.
A determined run from Pride captain Jack Hayes and clever presence of mind by Flynn Ogilvie led to the Pride winning the first penalty corner of the match in the shadows of the first quarter but they could not make it count.
Miles Davis then had a penalty stroke opportunity in the second quarter but Blaze goalkeeper Mitchell Nicholson made an outstanding save.
Moments later the Blaze went ahead through Cramer. He was successful with the conversion to make it 2-nil.
Ky Willott was an inch away from drawing a goal back when his low drag flick cannoned into the post.
Hazell then had an opportunity of his own off a brilliantly worked penalty corner variation but Blaze keeper Mitchell Nicholson pulled off another superb save.
Right on half time Rintala was impeded in the circle leading to the umpire award the Blaze a penalty stroke which Cramer cooly converted to secure a first half hat-trick.
Davis produced a moment of individual brilliance early in the third as he fired a tomahawk past Nicholson in a crowded circle to put the Pride right back into the contest.
But he was denied the conversion to keep the score at 3-1.
Some high risk play as they looked to make the most of an extra field player for the final two minutes then backfired, as Rintala came up with a superb diving shot from an acute angle, sending the ball into an empty net to put the result beyond doubt.
He added the icing on the cake with a successful conversion, the Blaze heading back to Brisbane on top of the ladder and high on confidence as they go into the bye in Round 6.
The Pride are meanwhile away to the Tassie Tigers in another Friday night clash.
