Hockey One: Ehren Hazell's NSW Pride beaten by Brisbane Blaze 5-1

Updated October 29 2022 - 9:24am, first published 5:11am
Ehren Hazell gets some instructions from NSW Pride head coach Brent Livermore during their Hockey One loss to the Brisbane Blaze on Friday. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Ehren Hazell's NSW Pride have suffered their first-ever loss Hockey One League, falling to 2019 final combatants the Brisbane Blaze at Homebush on Friday night.

