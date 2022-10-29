Ehren Hazell's NSW Pride have suffered their first-ever loss Hockey One League, falling to 2019 final combatants the Brisbane Blaze at Homebush on Friday night.
The 5-1 loss wasn't only the Pride's first defeat of their 2022 campaign but first in the competition.
In a high quality encounter, a first half hat-trick from Cale Cramer and a late double from Joel Rintala ended the Pride's winning streak at 11 matches.
After a frenetic opening, the Blaze sent an early warning shot as Tim Howard cannoned a venomous ball into the circle that took a deflection, Jake Whetton almost getting a stick to it to guide it in.
A reflex effort on the reverse from returning Kookaburras midfielder Daniel Beale then stung the pads of Pride goalkeeper Ash Thomas.
A determined run from Pride captain Jack Hayes and clever presence of mind by Flynn Ogilvie led to the Pride winning the first penalty corner of the match in the shadows of the first quarter but they could not make it count.
Miles Davis then had a penalty stroke opportunity in the second quarter but Blaze goalkeeper Mitchell Nicholson made an outstanding save.
Moments later the Blaze went ahead through Cramer. He was successful with the conversion to make it 2-nil.
Ky Willott was an inch away from drawing a goal back when his low drag flick cannoned into the post.
Hazell then had an opportunity of his own off a brilliantly worked penalty corner variation but Blaze keeper Mitchell Nicholson pulled off another superb save.
Right on half time Rintala was impeded in the circle leading to the umpire award the Blaze a penalty stroke which Cramer cooly converted to secure a first half hat-trick.
Davis produced a moment of individual brilliance early in the third as he fired a tomahawk past Nicholson in a crowded circle to put the Pride right back into the contest.
But he was denied the conversion to keep the score at 3-1.
Some high risk play as they looked to make the most of an extra field player for the final two minutes then backfired, as Rintala came up with a superb diving shot from an acute angle, sending the ball into an empty net to put the result beyond doubt.
He added the icing on the cake with a successful conversion, the Blaze heading back to Brisbane on top of the ladder and high on confidence as they go into the bye in Round 6.
The Pride are meanwhile away to the Tassie Tigers in another Friday night clash.
Armidale's Nathan Czinner has been playing with the Pride but is currently over in Malaysia with the Australian under-21s.
They are through to the final and will play India for the gold medal at 11.35pm (AEST) on Saturday night.
