Peta Cox confessed to not taking much arm twisting when it comes to giving a different sport a try.
And so it was that at Kootingal on a warm spring Saturday, the former Brumbies Super W player found herself playing her first ever game of rugby league.
Even though it was the code she more exposed to growing up - her dad was "always a league boy" - the opportunity to play simply wasn't there. And by the time it was, she had discovered, and fallen in love with, rugby and was forging a path to the Super W.
Cox was part of the Brumbies side in the inaugural season of the competition in 2018.
"It was an awesome experience. I loved it," she reflected.
She was roped into having a run in the third round of the Greater Northern Tiger' ladies tackle competition by a couple of her Narrabri union team-mates.
Not that she took a lot of convincing.
"I have a bit of a bendy arm," she joked.
She did find it a bit of a struggle early on to curb her rugby instincts - there were a few times she wanted to go in for the steal - but she found her way.
She was by the later part of the game making some barnstorming runs.
"It was a lot different to what I'm used to but I had a lot of fun," Cox said.
Originally from Jindabyne, she initially moved to Narrabri for a work placement for her primary teaching degree.
She was at the time living in Canberra but wanted to go "somewhere different". Former Brumbies team-mate Kate Brown had herself moved up to Narrabri and offered her a place to stay.
Resonating with the country town vibe, when Cox was offered a permanent job at Narrabri Public, when she finished, she jumped at the chance and moved back up last year.
Teaching Year 2, she loves it.
The 29-year-old's inherent passion for teaching led her to this season, along with Brown, stepping up to help coach the Blue Boars women's side.
"I really have a love for teaching skills; I was a development officer in Canberra as well," Cox said.
"So yeah I loved coaching the girls and they're a really good bunch."
It was a great season for the Blue Boars, making the grand final for the first time.
"We were super happy with how we went," she said.
"We were very unlucky in that last game, but someone had to lose and it was a close game, a good game."
Cox was a big part of their success and awarded the Rhiannon Byers Cup as the best and fairest for the whole competition.
"I didn't expect anything like that," she said.
"I just showed up to play for the girls and get around the girls and teach them a few things."
Numbers on Saturday were down from the first round at Werris Creek. There was just enough for two teams so there was only the one game played.
The competition is set to continue this coming Saturday at Scully Park.
