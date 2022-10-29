Gushing waterfalls plummet hundreds of metres into misty gorges and golden sunsets settle over ancient forests along the scenic drive from Armidale to Bellingen.
A major $100k rebrand of Waterfall Way is expected to put it on a par with Australia's iconic Great Ocean Road, with a new Where Wonder Runs Deep tourism campaign being unveiled on Friday.
Mayor Sam Coupland and tourism and events advisor Katrina George both from the Armidale Regional Council joined Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall at Wollomombi.
"It's about opening up some of what I think are our best-kept secrets to give visitors the wow factor," Mr Marshall said.
"And it's about experiencing deeply and treading lightly through these beautiful stunning natural assets that we have along waterfall way."
Cr Coupland said the campaign is the "first piece of the jigsaw puzzle" the council is building to attract more people to the region.
He said he hopes people will build the scenic drive into their journey should they be traveling north or south or up and down the Pacific Highway.
"Why not?" Cr Coupland said.
"We know we've got a lot of fantastic natural beauty in the region, the key of which are the waterfalls that we have running to the east of Armidale.
"And what we really want to do is to also make the trip from Armidale across to the coast, one of the iconic Australian road journeys."
The $100k is dipped from the state and federal government Black Summer Bushfires Grant and pays for a new website mywaterfallway.com.au, advertising in Australian Traveller, social media by We Are Explorers, themed billboards on the New England Highway and Banners in Armidale CBD.
In the devastating 2019 to 2020 bushfires that chewed about seven per cent of regional NSW land, including heritage-listed parks, homes from Armidale to Ebor along Waterfall Way were dangerously put in harm's way as a major fire ripped through Wollomombi.
The section from Armidale to Ebor has also since been made safer for road users with an $8m boost in 2021 designed to reduce trauma and save lives.
Mr Marshall said he noticed the difference while driving along the road on Friday, with it being wider in many places. He said there will be more investment in a Waterfall Way corridor strategy.
"So the road is going to be improved. And I think this (rebadge) is quite timely particularly with the landscape looking better than it's ever looked before," Mr Marshall said. "And we're not that far away from Christmas."
Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce, said the Waterfall Way offers some of the best sights New England and New South Wales have to offer for tourists across the nation and overseas.
"This will be a great concept for Armidale and the surrounding areas of the New England, attracting more visitors and bringing vital business to our communities," Mr Joyce said.
