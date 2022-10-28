There are sure to be a few alarms going off around Inverell in the early hours of Sunday morning with their hometown boy in line to make his Wallabies debut.
Jock Campbell is set to realise his boyhood dream after being named on the bench for their spring tour-opening test against Scotland.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has indicated the Reds fullback will see some game time, which will see him become Wallabv number 959, and Inverell's second Australian test representative after Peter Lucas (1982).
"It's been a dream for a long time to wear the gold jersey and to potentially have that opportunity, just ecstatic," Campbell said speaking with Wallabies media after the announcement.
It is richly-deserved, with the 27-year-old one of the Reds' most consistent performers the last few years, and likewise for Australia A this year, and a story of perseverance and the reward for hard work.
Often dismissed as too small and too slow, he played predominantly Second XV at school and toiled away in club rugby for several years before getting his shot with Queensland Country, and then the Reds.
"It's a great story, isn't it. He wasn't part of an academy system. He's probably spent a fair chunk of his career with people telling him he's not fast enough, he's not big enough and he's on the verge of representing his country," Rennie said when announcing the squad.
"He's had an outstanding year. He was excellent for Australia A and he deserves a crack. We're keen to get Jock in the mix."
Campbell joked that he had an "inkling" when Rennie didn't seek him out before the announcement.
"You always think you're a chance when you survive getting a little chat from Dave so I was just crossing my fingers and just stoked," he said.
He spoke not being sure how he was going to feel, but just trying to take it all in.
"Just soak it all in and really embrace playing test footy and everything that comes with it," he said.
The news has Inverell abuzz.
Campbell played for the Highlanders from when he was about five or six up to when he went away to boarding school.
One of his early coaches was Ben Swan.
Along with Peter Lane, he coached him in the under-7s and 8s and has enjoyed watching his journey from those Walla rugby days.
Only very early in his rugby development, even then he showed signs of the player he would become. While he was a "handy footballer", more than that he was "very humble and a team player".
"He played wherever he had to," he recalled.
Swan believes Campbell is "what Australian rugby needs" and said it is great to see him finally getting the rewards.
"He's always been on the edge but whenever he's been given the chance he's always delivered," he added.
He also coached his sister Tina, and played alongside his father Stuart, who was a Central North rep, and at the time was "one of the best prop forwards going around country rugby".
"They're a terrific family," Swan continued.
"And the good thing is they're just great contributors to the local rugby and have always been involved."
Highlanders president Ross Fuller said it is "a fantastic moment" for the club and the town.
"It's one of those things that a club sticks on on the wall and it's something you're proud of and lean on forever," he said.
"And it's one of those things for kids of any age and any skill level to see and say I can be there."
It hasn't been all plain sailing in the lead-up with Campbell suffering an injury during the week.
"He took the (selection) news with a Game Ready (wrap) on his ankle because he tripped over in the bloody gym and tweaked his ankle," Rennie revealed.
"He's done everything he possibly can to get that right. He's trained today (Thursday) and is as excited as Jock gets."
The game will be shown on Stan Sport with coverage starting at 3.10am ahead of the game kick-off at 3.35am.
