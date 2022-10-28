The Northern Daily Leader
What's on

South Tamworth Bowling Club ladies carnival to return to the green on October 29 and 30

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock

Local and visiting bowlers will be taking to the South Tamworth greens this weekend as the club's annual ladies carnival makes a welcome return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.