Local and visiting bowlers will be taking to the South Tamworth greens this weekend as the club's annual ladies carnival makes a welcome return.
"We haven't been able to have it for the last two years because of COVID so it's good to have it back," South Tamworth Ladies Bowling Club president Tracey Morris said.
Now into it's 10th year the fours carnival will offer over $7,000 in prizemoney and has drawn teams from around the region, the coast and even as far as Sydney.
READ ALSO
The hosts clubs contingent of seven teams will be joined by combinations from Castle Hill, Kurri Kurri, Figtree, Park Beach, Tuncurry, Urunga, Karuah, Armidale, Delungra and Quirindi.
There was originally also a combined team from Narrabri and Wee Waa but they had to pull out this week, Morris said, due to the flooding situation out there.
She said there should be some top quality bowls on show with national and state level players in action over the two days.
"Many of these players are from our own South Tamworth Bowling Club," she added.
Teams will play three games on Saturday and two on Sunday with a presentation following on Sunday afternoon.
Morris has been closely monitoring the weather forecast, and said everything should be pretty good for them.
The forecast is for fine conditions Saturday and Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.