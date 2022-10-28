FIRE crews are battling a hay truck fire at Nemingha on the outskirts of Tamworth.
The truck was laden with hay and erupted in flames on the Nundle Road near O'Briens Lane shortly after 12.15pm.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW are on scene dousing the fire, and have unloaded the hay, pulling it from the truck in a bid to extinguish the blaze.
Police and paramedics are also on scene and the road has been closed after thick smoke blanketed the area.
Emergency services have warned smoke haze may impact vision on the approaches to the roundabout.
Live Traffic NSW said the road was closed in both directions and diversions were in place via the highway to Tamworth and Calala.
