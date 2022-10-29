AFTER months of lobbying for regional roads and transport minister Sam Farraway to see the damage to local roads, it's taken a flood to get the trip penciled in.
Mr Farraway told the Leader he would visit Narrabri next week to assess the damage "firsthand".
The minister has also accepted an invitation from Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins to visit the shire, which Cr Hawkins has been asking for since March
A date is yet to be confirmed for the visit.
The trip to the New England region comes after the state government announced $50 million to help local councils patch up potholes.
Cr Hawkins said he was concerned this wouldn't go far enough with the damage bill for the shire's roads estimated to be upwards of $5 million.
"The problem with this is that it's spread across 95 shires," he said.
"So $50 million is not going to go a long way, but I guess it's a start.
"It's better than nothing."
Major thoroughfares like Coonabarabran Road, Gap Road and Bundella Road have taken a beating from several rain events during the past month.
Council was forced to reopen Gap Road, which was shut for scheduled major roadworks to repair the damage, when the Oxley Highway was closed from flooding.
Cr Hawkins said the reopening and the rain event had caused even more damage to the road, which would push back the timeline on repairs.
"All this does is put everything else back," he said.
The damage bill to repair roads in Moree is expected to be more than $70 million.
Sections of the Gwydir Highway in Moree have been torn away after the township endured major flooding.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said he had never seen such an amount of water flood the Washpool section and was "surprised" by how the road held up.
"Council staff are working very hard on it to get the road reopened tomorrow [Saturday]," he said.
But a race to repair the local road network ahead of harvest has caused major concern.
"These local roads are the most crucial to get machinery in and out and get grain off farms and to the market," Mr Marshall said
"Without those roads being reinstated there really can't be an effective harvest.
"Some people might have enough farm storage but a lot of people don't."
The $70 million damage bill is expected to increase once water in the west of the township recedes to reveal more damage.
Moree Plains Shire Council has been labelled a disaster declared area, meaning the federal and state government will foot the bill for the damage to public infrastructure.
But Mr Marshall said he was lobbying to streamline this process for road repairs.
Under the current system local councils fund the repairs and then submit and apply for 'refunds' from the government.
Mr Marshall said he was pushing for a "bucket of money" that would be immediately available to councils from the start, to bypass the disaster payment process.
"I would like that package delivered, if it could be, as soon as possible," he said.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said staff will assist councils in applying for disaster funding to ensure they have the resources they need to fix vital infrastructure in a timely manner.
"We know how important these roads are to local communities, and how difficult the recovery process can be," they said.
"Which is why we're putting boots on the ground in affected communities to make sure funding and expertise is available as soon as possible."
The spokesperson said these specialist are based in the regions they are supporting to ease the pressure on the local government sector.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
