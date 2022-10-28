EMERGENCY services are rushing to treat a man that has been injured in a helicopter crash near Tamworth.
NSW Ambulance said a triple zero call had been received for a helicopter crash off the New England Highway at Gowrie.
Police, paramedics and fire crews are on scene after the call came in about 12.45pm, near the intersection of Garoo Road.
The helicopter reportedly crashed into a paddock on a property.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were treating a male patient in the helicopter for multiple injuries.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene from Tamworth with a critical care medical team on board.
More to come.
