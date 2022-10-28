GUNNEDAH will host a state-wide crime prevention conference next year that will shine a light on policing in the bush, the first of its kind for the state.
The event was first floated by the Gunnedah Crime Prevention Working Group and Gunnedah Shire Council and will feature guest speakers, workshops and discussion panels on November 22, 23 and 24, 2023.
Chair of the working group and local councillor Colleen Fuller said the dates were locked in at the Local Government NSW Annual Conference that wrapped up this week in the Hunter Valley.
"It's about coming up with potential solutions to lower rates of crime, and it will get together people to speak from councils from across the state, crime, youth and unemployment sectors," she said.
"It's massive what it can bring."
Gunnedah Shire Council put forward seven motions at the conference, including one aimed at increasing policing in the bush, which passed unanimously.
Councils across the state will now call on the NSW Government to review the allocation methodology of its policing resources to ensure equity between metropolitan and regional areas.
The motion also called on the NSW Government to conduct a review into the allocation of resources that are devoted to non-frontline policing and increase spending on the police force to boost front line policing numbers.
Gunnedah council's report called for the changes after the latest BOCSAR data showed rates of crime in NSW were higher in the regions.
"We believe this is a strong lead indicator that the available resources are not distributed in a manner to ensure equality of the reportable rates of crime in the regional, rural and remote regions into the future," it said.
Cr Fuller said it was a great outcome for the state and Gunnedah to host an event that "has never been done before".
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
