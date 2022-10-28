The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Racing: Gavin Groth's Danspur one of the favourites for 2022 NSW Picnic Champion Series Final at Dubbo

SN
By Samantha Newsam
October 28 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For much of the week, Saturday's NSW Picnic Champion Series Final has been the furthest thing from Gavin Groth's mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.