The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Roosters gun Jada Taylor set to sign new deal

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 28 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 6:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jada Taylor has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime in Tamworth. Picture by Mark Bode

She came from nowhere this year to become a new young face of the NRLW. And with a new contract set to be signed, Jada Taylor hopes to capitalise on that by getting a pay rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.