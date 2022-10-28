She came from nowhere this year to become a new young face of the NRLW. And with a new contract set to be signed, Jada Taylor hopes to capitalise on that by getting a pay rise.
Armed with heavy-hitting player manager Steve Gillis, the 19-year-old Sydney-based Tamworthian will sign the contact ahead of the 2023 NRLW season.
With the competition growing from six to 10 teams next year, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has said there will be "significant" salary cap growth.
Taylor is eyeing a healthy slice of that bigger pie.
Read more:
She said: "I didn't really know what it was like to, you know, sort of use the clubs against each other [to get a better deal]. I'm not that sort of person. My manager does all that."
She added: "It is a business. And I'm very lucky I have a great manager. He does it all for me."
Taylor's meteoric rise this year was capped off when she made an eye-catching NRLW debut playing fullback for the Roosters in the final round. She is regarded as one of the game's hottest commodities.
And at Bicentennial Park on a sunny Friday morning, the holidaying teen sensation told the Leader that while she would "love" to re-sign with the Roosters, it would not be the "end of the world" if she moved on.
Taylor signed her first NRLW contract after starring in the Roosters' premiership-winning Tarsha Gale Cup under-19 side last season, and then scoring a blistering 109m solo try for NSW in a televised State of Origin under-19 clash. The try has been viewed more than 15 million times online.
She made the one NRLW appearance last season - kept out of the Roosters' fullback spot by Jillaroos co-captain Samantha Bremner.
Commenting on her newfound celebrity, Taylor said "you've got girls nearly my age sitting in the crowd, like, absolutely pumped. And I'm like, 'I love that they love me.'"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.